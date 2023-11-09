Qore: Nigerian Banks Lose N30bn Annually To Payment Systems

Qore, Africa’s leading Banking-as-a- Service platform provider, has urged Nigerian commercial banks to brace for future digitalisation of their operations in the advent of numerous challenges facing Nigeria’s financial institutions. Specifically, Qore explained that financial service providers in the country lose about N30 billion annually to payment systems fraught with high level of failure, charge back and fraud.

The company stated that the main reason for the annual loss was not unconnected to the traditional centralised way with which payment transactions are processed in the financial sector, adding that there was need for them to acquaint with latest digitalised technology in the financial sector.

In his welcome address at Nexus 2023 transformative customer experience in Lagos, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emeka Emetarom, said that it had become mandatory for Nigerian banks to atune themselves with current trends in the digital world, saying that the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) debut had made it imperative that banks must acquire latest technologies to revamp their banking services operations in the country.

Emetarom explained that the maiden Nexus transformative customer experience was meant for Qore to showcase its impressive array of products, and at the same time, spotlight on their commitment to innovation and excellence.