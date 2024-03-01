Qore Mobility to Empower Kano Women With Electric Tricycles

Qore Mobility, Sterling Bank’s electric mobility initiative focused on accelerating the adoption of cleaner, safer, more sustainable transportation, is set to fulfill the delivery of 120 electric tricycles to female riders in Kano state, commencing in the first quarter of 2024.

According to a press release, the move not only underscores Qore Mobility “dedication to inclusivity and sustainability but also signifies a major step towards reshaping the future of transportation.”

It noted that in 2023, Qore Mobility, in a bold step aimed at stimulating conversations and actions toward electrifying urban transportation, and making sustainable travel more accessible, made headlines by launching Nigeria’s inaugural publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Sterling Bank branch in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Building on that success, the group joined forces with LINKS, a Commonwealth program funded by UK AID, and the National Automotive Design and Development Council, in a collaborative effort to harness opportunities that foster profitable ventures, job creation, and gender inclusion in Northern Nigeria.