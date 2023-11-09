Qore Hosts Nexus Customer Experience; Charts Future Of Financial Services Delivery In Africa

Qore, Africa’s leading Banking-as-a-Service platform provider, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the inaugural Nexus 2023, a transformative customer experience event held on November 7th 2023, at Oriental Hotel (Ballroom), Victoria Island, Lagos. The event brought together esteemed stakeholders from the financial services industry across Africa, including government representatives, regulatory bodies, Commercial Banks, FinTechs, and other financial institutions.

Nexus 2023 served as a platform for Qore to showcase its innovative suite of software solutions while offering attendees a glimpse into the future of technology for financial services. The event aimed to empower leaders of Qore’s existing and potential financial institution clients by providing them with invaluable insights to craft strategies for growth and expansion in the evolving digital landscape.

Following an inspiring welcome address by the Co-founder and CEO, Emeka Emetarom, Qore’s impressive array of products took the spotlight at the event, showcasing their commitment to innovation and excellence.

The comprehensive product portfolio, encompassing Digital Core Banking Automation, Omnichannel Self-Service Solutions, Lending Automation, Card Issuance Automation, and Merchant Services/Agent Banking solutions, captivated attendees with world-class features and state-of-the-art user interfaces.

Among the standout offerings was Pryme, the card issuance solution that was skillfully reprogrammed for the event. Its ability to swiftly register attendees and instantly issue access cards at the venue left an impactful impression on all who witnessed its efficiency.

Qore’s products were thoughtfully highlighted through product-specific breakout sessions and workshops, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and offer invaluable feedback.

In what was perceived as a bold and unprecedented move, Qore COO and co-founder Mudiaga Umukoro announced the company’s plans to roll out an enterprise-grade core banking system, targeted at commercial banks, and positioned to break the stranglehold that foreign core banking software providers, the likes of Infosys, Temenos, and Oracle, have on the commercial banks.

In his presentation, and to the delight of the audience, Mudiaga stated that the decision to provide an alternative to the incumbents servicing the commercial bank space resulted from a desire to spare the country needless foreign exchange outflows on account of payments for solutions that have better homegrown alternatives.

To enrich the overall experience, Qore collaborated with reputable partners (Zone, eBanqo, Bankingly and Turaco) who also showcased their own remarkable products. These partners, who represent the first set of value-added service providers on Qore’s soon-to-be-released Banking-as-a-Platform (BaaP) service, brought forth specific value propositions in payment solutions, AI-powered chatbot systems, Insurtech, and more, augmenting the event’s offerings and leaving attendees truly impressed.

Qore’s commitment to delivering exceptional products was evident throughout the event, leaving no doubt about its dedication to customer satisfaction and technological advancement. The event provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and fostering future collaborations, solidifying Qore’s position as a leader in the industry.

During the Nexus 2023 event, Qore proudly introduced the Nexus Awards, aimed at recognizing and honouring financial institutions that actively contribute to the mission of digitizing and automating banking in Africa.

These prestigious awards signify Qore’s commitment to celebrating the achievements of forward-thinking institutions that are paving the way for a technology-driven banking ecosystem in Africa.

The winners of the inaugural Nexus Awards in the Commercial Banks category are as follows:

– United Bank for Africa (UBA): Proficiency Award for the Best Commercial Bank in Service Delivery Automation

– First City Monument Bank (FCMB): Courage Award for the Most Technology Pioneering Commercial Bank

– Sterling Bank: Innovation Award for the Most Innovative Commercial Bank

– First Bank: Mission Award for the Best Commercial Bank in Driving Technology A