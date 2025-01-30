Qoray’s Teak EV Sets Guinness World Record

Share

Qoray Mobility’s Teak EV has set a Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered by an electric auto-rickshaw in 12 hours.

According to a press release, Sekinat Taiwo, a trailblazing tricyclist, shattered the 250-kilometer target by an astonishing margin, covering 347 kilometers on a closed circuit.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville certified this feat, solidifying Qoray’s role as a pioneer in sustainable transportation. The Teak EV’s state-ofthe-art lithium-ion battery technology delivered unmatched efficiency while maintaining zero emissions.

“This is not just a record for Qoray – it’s a milestone for Nigeria and the global transition to sustainable transport,” said Olabanjo Alimi, CEO of Qoray Mobility.

“The Teak EV has shown that African innovation is both competitive and transformative. This achievement lays the foundation for clean, accessible, and efficient transportation, driven by solutions that come from the heart of Africa.”

The statement said that the historic event was made possible through the collaboration of key partners such as the National Theatre, a symbol of Nigerian cultural excellence, which played a pivotal role by providing its premises for countless mock tests and serving as the venue for the record-breaking attempt.

Also, Sterling Bank, a proud sponsor, highlighted its commitment to driving innovation across critical sectors through its HEART strategy, focusing on Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Commenting on the feat, Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, said: “This isn’t just a record – it’s a shining example of what’s possible when ambition and ingenuity converge.

Sterling is honored to support initiatives that align with our vision for a sustainable future.” MBN, a key collaborator, emphasized its unwavering support for local innovations aimed at transforming Africa’s economic landscape.

Other partners included Torrista, which infused cultural vibrancy into the occasion with captivating performances; Imperium, which ensured operational excellence with seamless battery changeovers; LAWMA, which maintained the pristine condition of the National Theatre; and Startimes Solar, which powered the event with solar energy, underscoring the synergy between renewable energy and electric mobility.

