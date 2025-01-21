Qoray Mobility Attempts Guinness Record For Electric Tricycles

Share

Qoray Mobility and Energies Limited, in partnership with Sterling Bank, has anounced its attempt to shatter the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled on an electric tricycle, locally known as ‘Keke’.

Making the announcement at a press conference held at the Sterling Bank Headquarters in Lagos, on Monday, Managing Director of Qoray Mobilities, Olabanjo Alimi, said: “This is bigger than a record attempt; this is a revolution; its about breaking barriers and proving that Africa can lead the charge in global sustainability efforts.

We’re demonstrating that electric vehicles are not just concepts – they are the future, thriving under real-world conditions and solving lastmile transportation challenges across industries.”

Qoray has already blazed trails with its first-ever solar-powered electric vehicle battery swap stations in Kano State last year.

This record attempt takes the movement further, spotlighting the locally assembled Qoray Teak electric three-wheeler, a game-changer in Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable transportation.

“The Qoray Teak isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a statement of resilience, ingenuity, and ambition,” Alimi continued. “This attempt proves that Africa is not a spectator in the global race for sustainability.

We are players, innovators, and leaders – equipped to solve our unique challenges through local expertise and unrelenting determination.”

Akin Akingbogun, Group Head of Mobility at Sterling Bank, echoed this sentiment: “This isn’t just about distance; it’s about redefining what’s possible.

From meticulously selecting the drivers to rigorously testing the Qoray Teak, this attempt embodies innovation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to excellence.”

Share

Please follow and like us: