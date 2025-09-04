QoE: Subscribers Decry NCC’s Data Management Campaigns, Demand Strict Regulation

As the Nigerian Communications Commission intensifies its nationwide campaign to educate telecom consumers on managing data usage and enhancing cybersecurity, a groundswell of frustration is emerging from subscribers who argue that the regulatory body’s focus is misplaced.

While the NCC disseminates tips on enabling data savers and closing background apps, a growing chorus of consumers contends that the core issue is not user management but fundamentally substandard network quality and what many describe as predatory billing practices from service providers. The Commission’s recent SMS blasts, urging subscribers to “protect your data” and “make your data last longer,” are being met with increasing skepticism by users who feel they are being asked to compensate for erratic services they are already paying premium prices for.

Across social media platforms and in market square discussions, the narratives are strikingly similar: data bundles evaporate at an alarming rate even during periods of inactivity, call drops have become a frustrating norm rather than an exception, and billing transparency remains a myth.

For countless Nigerians, the promised Quality of Experience (QoE) feels like a distant dream, obscured by the daily reality of poor service. “The NCC is teaching us how to turn on data saver, but who will teach the networks how to provide stable service?” questioned Adeola Samuel, a freelance graphic designer in Lagos. “My work depends on reliable internet.

I buy a 5GB plan that should last me a week, but it disappears in two days with the same usage pattern. The sensitisation is good, but it feels like a distraction from the real problem which is the quality of service we are receiving.” This sentiment is echoed by thousands who argue that the onus of conservation should not fall solely on the consumer when the product itself is deficient.

The complaints extend beyond rapid data depletion to encompass persistent network failures and inexplicable billing. In Abuja, Chinedu Okoro, a civil servant, detailed his experience with unsolicited subscriptions and charges for services he never activated. “You wake up to see that your airtime has been deducted for a ‘value-added service’ you know nothing about.

You complain, and they send you an automated response. It is a daily battle,” he lamented. For many, the NCC’s cybersecurity advice, while crucial, does little to address these more immediate and financially draining issues of arbitrary deductions and a glaring lack of accountability from the operators.

The recommendation to download apps only from trusted sources feels trivial to users who are losing money directly from their mobile credits without consent. This widening chasm between the regulator’s educational initiatives and the consumers’ lived experience highlights a critical challenge in Nigeria’s telecom sector. The NCC’s campaign, framed around empowerment and protection, is undoubtedly wellintentioned. Its consumer portal offers a wealth of information on preventing unauthorised access and optimising settings.

However, consumer advocacy groups note that these efforts must be matched with stricter enforcement of quality standards against the telecom operators. There is a palpable demand for the Commission to pivot from solely advising consumers to taking more decisive, punitive action against service providers who fail to meet the stipulated standards of service delivery.

The fundamental question being raised by subscribers is whether the current sensitisation drive can truly improve Quality of Experience without a simultaneous, forceful address of the network infrastructure and ethical billing issues plaguing the industry. Consumers are urging the NCC to broaden its focus, complementing its valuable data management tips with a more aggressive and visible crackdown on the root causes of their dissatisfaction.

As it stands, the narrative for many Nigerians is not about preventing unauthorised hotspot access, but about getting what they paid for in the first place, a reliable, transparent, and consistent telecom service. According to them, the success of the Commission’s empowerment mission may ultimately depend on its ability to listen to this chorus of complaints and recalibrate its regulatory approach to hold the operators as accountable as it is trying to educate the consumers.