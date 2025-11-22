QNET Rallies Media, Stakeholders On Wellness Technology, Ethical Entrepreneurship

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct-selling company, on Friday held an Amezcua Product Workshop in Abuja, bringing together Nigerian media professionals for an immersive introduction to its latest line of wellness technologies.

The session offered participants an in-depth look into how the company blends natural frequencies, quantum concepts, and resonance technology to support physical well-being in an increasingly digital world.

Since entering the Nigerian market in 2022 through subsidiaries and agency partnerships, QNET has continued to build its presence through a hybrid model of direct selling and e-commerce.

Representatives at the event emphasised that this model not only broadens consumer access to wellness solutions but also provides entrepreneurial opportunities designed to promote financial independence within the country.

Leading the workshop was Bernhard Gaksch, QNET’s Category Manager and Global Trainer, who guided attendees through the scientific ideas behind the Amezcua product line: the Chi Pendant 4, Bio Disc 3, Bio Light 3, and eGuard X.

The products, he explained, were developed to help restore balance, boost energy, restructure water, improve sleep and recovery, and mitigate the effects of everyday radiation from smartphones, laptops, and household electronics.

Gaksch described the Amezcua Chi Pendant 4 as a modern wellness accessory that helps harmonise the body’s energies through Amezcua Resonance Technology. He noted that in the modern world, people are constantly exposed to various electromagnetic waves from Wi-Fi routers, phones, and wireless devices.

The Chi Pendant, according to him, does not block radiation but works by strengthening the body’s biofield, improving resilience, focus, and daily energy levels.

He then introduced the Bio Disc 3, which he described as a tool that uses subtle vibrations, natural geometric patterns, and quantum energy concepts to restructure water. According to Gaksch, “Processed water often lacks structure, making it harder for the body to absorb.”

The Bio Disc, he said, reorganises water molecules, enabling quicker absorption, improved hydration, detoxification, and increased vitality. Attendees heard that the disc can be used by placing beverages on it, storing it in a refrigerator to extend the freshness of fruits and vegetables, or carrying it around to maintain energy flow.

The presentation also featured the Bio Light 3, an advanced biophoton therapy device that works alongside the Bio Disc. Gaksch explained that it uses chromotherapy—light frequencies—designed to regulate bodily functions, relieve pain, accelerate healing, and support emotional well-being. He added that when the light is used in combination with the Bio Disc, it enhances the disc’s energy output, aiding faster cell regeneration and improving sleep quality and stress levels.

Completing the lineup was the eGuard X, a small peel-and-stick chip intended to neutralise disruptive electromagnetic frequencies emitted by mobile phones, laptops, televisions, and other electronics.

Rather than blocking signals, the device uses Amezcua Resonance Technology to modify the pattern of EMF waves so they no longer interfere with the body’s natural rhythm. Gaksch told participants that the chip could be used on devices in the home, office, or even on children’s gadgets for added energetic harmony.

Throughout the workshop, attendees were shown visual demonstrations, including microscopic images of blood cells and water molecules before and after exposure to Amezcua products. Gaksch said the visuals were intended to help participants understand the potential benefits of the technologies in supporting hydration, vitality, and general wellness.

For the journalists present, the workshop provided more than just product information; it also highlighted QNET’s broader focus on education, wellness awareness, and empowering individuals to make informed choices in a fast-changing, technology-driven world.

As Nigeria continues to embrace digital lifestyles, QNET hopes its Amezcua line will offer everyday tools for balancing modern living with personal well-being.