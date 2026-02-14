QNET Eyes Compliance, Strategic Media Engagement In 2026

Global wellness and lifestyle direct-selling company, QNET, has formally announced its 2026 strategic direction, outlining renewed commitments to ethical entrepreneurship, regulatory compliance, consumer protection, and strengthened collaboration with the media across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The roadmap was presented during the company’s New Year Media Webinar held on February 12, 2026, with the theme: ‘Setting the Narrative for the Year’.

The virtual engagement brought together journalists, company executives, and stakeholders to review past performance and define communication and operational priorities for the year ahead.

Opening the session, Deputy Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Cherif Bassirou Abdoulaye Sarr, noted that structured engagement with reputable media organisations in 2025 played a critical role in correcting misinformation and improving public understanding of QNET’s business model.

He stated that the company will consolidate these gains in 2026 under its corporate theme: ‘Energise Everyday’, by intensifying innovation, strengthening partnerships, and promoting responsible entrepreneurship across its African markets.

According to Sarr, delivering consistent value through science-backed wellness products, accessible entrepreneurship opportunities, and transparent stakeholder dialogue remains fundamental to QNET’s regional growth objectives.

In his keynote address, General Manager of QNET Nigeria, Ayokunmi Solesi, described the 2026 theme as a strategic evolution from reactive communication toward proactive reputation management grounded in facts and sustained engagement.

He emphasised that QNET’s direct-selling framework enables individuals to earn commissions through legitimate product referrals, particularly in markets where formal employment opportunities are limited.

“Direct selling is about referring quality, science-backed products for commissions. It is not a job offer, nor is it a promise of instant wealth or instant cures,” Solesi stated.

He disclosed that QNET currently works with over 100,000 Independent Representatives in Nigeria and continues to operate within applicable tax and regulatory requirements.

Solesi further outlined three strategic pillars guiding the company’s 2026 agenda: expanding ethical entrepreneurship opportunities, strengthening compliance and consumer protection systems, and advancing research-driven wellness innovation. He noted that QNET’s products are supported by research and development activities conducted in Hong Kong and Malaysia, with additional regional testing to address African consumer preferences.

Beyond commercial operations, the company highlighted its social impact efforts, including the FinGreen financial literacy initiative, which has trained more than 600 young Nigerians in personal finance management.

Addressing enforcement and brand protection, Regional Legal Counsel, Kwasi Fredua Agyeman Danso, reaffirmed QNET’s zero tolerance for fraud, brand impersonation, fake recruitment schemes, and distributor misconduct.

He disclosed that the company has secured over 70 successful prosecutions against individuals involved in brand violations and has terminated distributors found culpable of policy breaches.

Danso stated that QNET maintains collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and the Nigeria Police to address criminal infractions associated with brand misuse.

He added that proactive audits of distributor team offices will be expanded in 2026, alongside increased public disclosure of enforcement outcomes in compliance with data privacy regulations.

On corporate communications, Public Relations Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Francis Kojo Sam, described journalists as indispensable partners in shaping informed public discourse.

She acknowledged that since QNET’s entry into Nigeria in 2021, the company has navigated significant misinformation challenges and will intensify structured engagement with credible media platforms.

Planned initiatives for 2026 include routine media briefings, state-level radio engagements, participation of journalists in regional events such as V-Africa in Ghana, product exhibitions, international conventions, and thought-leadership platforms.

The executives reiterated that QNET’s compensation model is anchored strictly on product sales and referral commissions, not recruitment-based structures associated with Ponzi schemes.