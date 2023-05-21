New Telegraph

Qnet Brings Man City Football Clinic To Nigeria

Global e-commerce based direct selling company, QNET, and its local partner, Transblue Ltd, have launched a football clinic to engage Nigerian youth in Abeokuta and Ogun State. The ‘Man City Football Clinic’ programme, in partnership with Manchester City Football Club, provided 26 disadvantaged adolescents with access to world- class football training and coaching by a team of experts led by Nigerian football legend and veteran coach, Jo Bonfrere.

The just concluded QNETCity coaching clinic in Abeokuta Nigeria will help aspiring footballers turn their dreams into a reality. Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer at QNET, Trevor Kuna, made this known in a media parley held in Lagos on Friday to mark the end of the five-day football clinic. “At QNET, we believe that sports are more than just a game – they teach important values like teamwork, discipline, and perseverance,” said Kuna.

“That’s why we’re proud to be collaborating with Manchester City to bring this unique opportunity to Nigerian youth, regardless of their background. Our aim is to empower them to achieve their dreams and help them develop into confident, well-rounded individuals.”

