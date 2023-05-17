Q’finalists Emerge In Zenith Bank / Delta Headmasters’ Cup

The quarter-final matches of the second edition of Zenith Bank-sponsored Delta Headmasters Cup Football Competition will take place today in various centres across the state following the outcome of zonal matches decided yesterday.

The match fixtures indicated that Ogidi primary school, Agoloma in Patani Local Government Area which defeated Ebikeniye primary school, Bomadi by 4-2 in the zonal match will face the school representing Okpe in the quarterfinal match to be played in the Ughelli Stadium.

Also, at the Utagba Ogbe Grammer School, Kwale, Ovioorie Primary School, Ovioorie from Ethiope East Local Government Area defeated Esume-Uku Primary School, Obiaruku 2-0 to book a place in the quarter-final. Ovioorie Primary School will square up with Pessu Primary School, representing Warri South at Sapele Stadium today.

The quarter-final fixtures further indicated that Ughelli North will tackle Sapele representatives at the Oghara Stadium also today. The quarter-final match scheduled to hold at Agbor Stadium will feature Aniocha South and Ika North East.

Commissioner for Primary School, Chief Sunday Onoriode, said the competition was getting more interesting as schools compete for final places.

“We expect more fireworks in the quarter and semi-final games. The kids are very happy expressing themselves in the competition. All thanks to Zenith Bank, our sponsors, “Onoriede said.