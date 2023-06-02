New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Q’final Ticket Excites Ladan Bosso

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso, was on cloud nine after defeating the hosts Argentina at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. The team was given a little chance to move to the next round against the most successful team of the U-20 tournament but Bosso masterminded a 2-0 defeat of the La Albiceleste to secure a quarterfinal berth at the tournament.

Second-half goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Rilwanu Sarki stunned the title favourites right Infront of their fans to end a run of 10 straight U-20 World Cup victories for Argentina in Argentina. La Abliceleste had won all seven games when they hosted the tournament in 2001, and their first three at this edition. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos, the coach said getting the victory not a big deal.

He was however, promised to be humble in victory while also remaining focus as he tar- get the trophy. “We had a game plan against Argentina and we stuck to it. Beating Argentina is no big deal,” Bosso said. “When the grouping was done, I said the harder it starts, the easier the end, I don’t really believe there are other teams more difficult than Italy, Brazil and hosts Argentina.

“If we can get over these teams, remain focus, humble, I am sure it is going to be easy for us going forward.” Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Coaches Association, has dedicated the victory against Argentina to the Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces and newly sworn- in president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to Bosso, he already promised to present the U-20 World Cup trophy to him as his main target is winning the title.

He added: “I dedicate this win to the new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who I promised that this team will be the first team to present a trophy to him as the new president, we are going to continue working on that.”

