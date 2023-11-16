Qdot Makes Shocking Revelation, Says Oladips Is Alive

Following the sudden demise of Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, colleague in the music industry, Qdot on Thursday make a shocking revelation as he said the late singer is alive.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oladips died on Tuesday, November 14, on his way to the hospital after seeking for aid on his Instagram story.

Hours later, Oladips’ management announced his tragic death in a statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 15.

READ ALSO:

They also mentioned that he had been fighting a battle inside himself for more than two years.

However, in a new development, Qdot announced on Instagram on Thursday night that his friend is still very much alive.

Sharing his picture, he wrote!“My gee is alive.”

See the post below: