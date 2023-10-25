Qatar Warns Against Israeli Ground Attack On Gaza

The spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majid Al-Ansari on Wednesday issued a stark warning cautioning against any potential Israeli ground attack on Gaza.

The continuing efforts to gain the release of hostages held by Hamas would be greatly complicated by such a move, Al-Ansari emphasised.

“Returning the inmates securely is our top priority. This necessitates that they do not sustain injuries during the firefight,” Al-Ansari told Reuters, reiterating Qatar’s steadfast dedication to the detainees’ safety.

For additional clarification, Al-Ansari said, “Qatar is focusing its mediation efforts on the release of detainees, which is separate from the broader discussions to reduce the escalation.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, affirmed that the negotiations pertaining to the detainees in the Gaza Strip are proceeding as planned.

At a news conference in Doha with his Turkish counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed voiced optimism for progress in releasing inmates “soon.”

Talks between Israeli authorities and Hamas are being mediated by Qatar, in cooperation with the US.

These negotiations take place at a time of increased tension as Israel gets ready for what may be a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

After Hamas detained 222 people on October 7, ages nine months to 85, Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign, airstrikes, and a tight closure on Gaza.

At least 5,791 Palestinians, including 2,360 children, have died as a result of Israeli bombardment since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. It’s shocking to learn that in the last 24 hours alone, over 704 individuals died.

Comparing the death toll from the war in Ukraine with the startling discrepancy in children lost in Gaza, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed brought attention to it.

He emphasised that the only realistic route to a peaceful settlement in the area is to maintain open lines of communication.