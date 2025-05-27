Qatar Transforms Skies Into First-Ever Gaming Arena

Share

Qatar Airways has set a new benchmark with the launch of a pioneering e-sports competition, ‘Gaming in the Sky’, onboard a commercial aircraft.

The ground-breaking event was powered by next-generation Starlink connectivity and took place on 11 May 2025 during a flight from Doha to London.

The tournament brought together a global roster of top gaming and entertainment talent, including Tfue, Castro1021, Lisa Zimouche, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Dantic, SV2, AJ3, Aameghessib, Danny Aarons, Ffearfful, MattHDGamer, and Slater with a special appearance by Oussifooty as the host.

The experience marked a new milestone in the convergence of aviation, entertainment, and technology. At 35,000 feet, the airline transformed the skies into a competitive gaming arena as two teams — Team Burgundy Oryx and Team Grey Aviators — faced off in a friendly mid-air showdown.

Enabled by Starlink’s ultra-fast, lowlatency internet, players competed in realtime with uninterrupted gameplay and live updates on Qatar Airways’ social media channels.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “At Qatar Airways, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the sky to deliver an in-flight experience that captures the imagination and makes you feel right at home.

This competition represents a bold step into the future of passenger engagement and comfort when flying with Qatar Airways.”

Fans around the world followed the journey through Qatar Airways’ social media platforms, where in-flight highlights and behind-the-scenes footage were shared throughout the flight.

The competition took place as Qatar Airways nears completion of its Boeing 777 fleet upgrade with Starlink connectivity, and just as the airline begins introducing the world’s first Airbus A350 equipped with Starlink.

This strategic step will allow more passengers to enjoy fully complimentary, ultra-fast Wi-Fi for streaming, gaming, and working seamlessly at 35,000 feet, further cementing Qatar Airways’ position at the forefront of aviation technology and passenger experience.

Qatar Airways is currently the largest global airline and the first and only in the MENA region offering Starlink’s high-speed internet on-board.

The multiple-award-winning airline also operates the largest Starlink-equipped fleet of wide-body aircraft and is the first in the world to equip Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink connectivity.

