Qatar Foundation Sets To Execute 8 Projects In Borno Community

A Non-Governmental Organization, Qatar Charity Foundation is to construct 8 projects including a school, orphanage, clinic, shops, staff quarters, sports ground, charity office, and a Juma’at mosque facilitated by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,

While laying the foundation for the construction of the projects in the Bolori community of the Maiduguri, Metropolis on Sunday, Governor Zulum said, “It gives me pleasure to stand here today to lay the foundation for the construction of an integrated school, orphanage, clinic, and many other projects by the Qatar Charity Foundation in Maiduguri.

“I have been working towards this since 2015, and today we have seen the light at the end of the tunnel.”.

Zulum who recounted the devastation caused by over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency said: “We have identified a total of over 100,000 orphans resulting from Boko Haram crisis.

“These figures are the official ones; the unofficial figures are even higher than this.”

“What you are doing today will, In sha Allah, have a positive impact on our society. On behalf of the people and government of Borno State, I want to express my deep appreciation to the Qatari Foundation for this giant initiative.

“Be assured that the government of Borno State, under my leadership, will collaborate with you to ensure the success of this project,” Zulum said.

The Governor further said, “In the past 7 years, we had about 3.2 million displacements, with about 50% being resettled and about 1.2 million still in the IDP camps. 432 health centers were destroyed, 900,000 houses were destroyed and over 5,000 classrooms were destroyed.”

He expressed gratitude to the Qatar Charity Foundation for choosing Borno State to execute numerous projects that will have a direct impact on the lives of the people.

To facilitate their activities, Governor B Zulum also presented a Certificate of Ocuupation of 2.5 hectares of land to the Qatar Charity to execute several projects in Borno.

He assured to provide all the support needed for Qatar Charity to meet its objectives and directed the Secretary to the State Government to grant express approval for all the requests made by the Qataris.

“Let me direct the Secretary to Borno State Government to give them maximum cooperation. Whatever they need, immediately grant their request before even forwarding the papers to me,” Zulum reiterated.

Earlier in his address, Nigeria’s representative for Qatar Charity, Sheikh Hamdin Bin Abdul, said the project will expand to all 27 Local Government Areas of Borno.

“It gives us great pleasure to execute projects here in Borno. We thank the Governor for all the support. Insha Allah, we will use this centre to cover all the local governments in Borno State,” Sheikh Hamdin said.

The Qatar Charity’s Nigerian representative explained that the foundation will work in several sectors including water resources, social housing, economic empowerment, health, education, and social services for widows and orphans.