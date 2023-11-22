Qatar Court Fines Man Dhs15,000 For Threatening A Girl On SnapChat

A Family Court for Civil and Administrative Cases in Abu Dhabi, Qatar has obligated a young man to pay Dhs15,000 to a girl whom he threatened via Snapchat, causing her material and moral damage.

The details of the case date back to an earlier time (late last year) when the girl filed a lawsuit against a young man in which she requested that he be compelled to pay her an amount of Dhs60,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages she incurred, as well as forcing him to pay fees and expenses of the lawsuit.

The plaintiff also explained that a criminal case had been filed over the incident, and the court convicted the suspect and punished him in her presence with one month’s suspended imprisonment and compelled him to pay the judicial fees.

The court explained that the case papers proved that the plaintiff was threatened via Snapchat, and that the criminal court convicted the suspect and imprisoned him for a month with a suspended sentence, compelling him to pay judicial fees, and that the ruling was final.

It also stated that the suspect’s threat caused material and moral damage to the plaintiff, and then it obligated him to pay her a compensation of Dhs15,000.