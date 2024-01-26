Qatar ‘Appalled’ by Netanyahu’s Reported Criticism

Qatar has said it is “appalled” by re- marks attributed to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he apparently called its role as a mediator in the Gaza war “problematic”.

Israeli TV broadcast what it said was a recording of Netanyahu telling the families of hostages held by Hamas that “you don’t hear me thanking Qatar”. “They have leverage… because they finance [Hamas],” he reportedly adds.

Qatar said the comments, if true, were “irresponsible” but “not surprising”. The tiny Gulf emirate has had high-level contacts with Israel since the 1990s, but they have never officially established diplomatic relations, reports the BBC.

Qatar has long championed the Palestinian cause and hosts political leaders of Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the UK, the US and other countries.