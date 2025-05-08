Qatar Airways Sacks Cabin Crew Member Over Passenger’s Missing Phone

Share

Qatar Airways (QR) has fired a member of its cabin crew after a confirmed theft took place on a business class flight traveling from Doha International Airport (DOH) to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).

The victim reports significant disruption to their business trip, including cancelled meetings and security concerns, while Qatar Airways offered only the replacement cost of the device despite acknowledging the theft through their Security Investigations Manager.

The March 28 incident occurred when a business class passenger briefly left their phone in a lavatory shortly before landing in Singapore.

Upon returning moments later, the phone had disappeared, with tracking technology later placing the device at a crew hotel in Singapore before it was transported to the Philippines.

Qatar Airways’ investigation confirmed the theft and resulted in the dismissal of the responsible crew member.

Share