Qatar Airways Holidays Launches Travel Packages

Qatar Airways in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays has launched exclusive travel packages for the world’s most prestigious club competition match, the UEFA Champions League final 2025.

Official Airline Partner of the UEFA Champions League, Qatar Airways said it was excited turning football fans’ dreams into a reality by providing a limited opportunity for fans to secure complete travel packages which include flights, hotel accommodation and match tickets to the final, taking place in Munich on 31 May 2025.

Qatar Airways Holidays Senior Vice President Steven Reynolds explained that the all-inclusive free travel package was intended to bring football fans closer to the action, offering a unique opportunity to secure a seat at the UEFA Champions League final with category one match tickets seamlessly integrated for a hassle-free experience to enable fans focus on the thrill of the football events while enjoying the unmatched convenience, luxury and quality Qatar Airways is known for.

