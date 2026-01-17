Qatar Airways Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos

A Qatar Airways aircraft carrying 248 passengers and 12 crew members made a safe emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Friday night, January 16, 2026.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the emergency was triggered by a technical fault that developed mid-air within Nigerian airspace.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) activated its response plan immediately after receiving distress calls through the 767/112 toll-free lines.

Despite tense moments, the pilot successfully executed a forced landing on the runway with the support of air traffic control and emergency responders who were standing by.

There were no injuries or loss of life. All occupants were safely evacuated. After initial checks on the runway, the aircraft was moved to the apron for detailed inspection and repairs.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, commended the pilot’s professionalism and the coordinated effort of the multi-agency responders in averting a major disaster.