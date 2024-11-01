Qareeb Waxing Stronger Despite Founder’s Death – National President, Daudu

Share

The National President of AlFathu-l-Qareeb Muslim Organisation, Barrister Abdulwasiu Adekunle Daudu has that the organisation is waxing stronger despite the death of its founder 13 years ago. Daudu, made this disclosure at the 25 years anniversary of the society saying that Qareeb now has branches both within and outside the country.

He said: “The Qareeb family was founded by Sheikh Abdulmun’iim Taiye Tijani on 6th June 1991. Meaning that, the society was 25 years old in June. We have only picked October to celebrate our anniversary. Alhamdulillahi, we are still waxing stronger as Islam continues to lead.

“Anybody who is sincere with his services in the cause of Almighty Allah will continue to thrive, so we praise Allah for sustaining us even despite the death of our founder, Alfathu-l-Qareeb Muslim Organisation of Nigeria is still growing. “We have branches all over Nigeria and even outside Nigeria. We are present in almost all the states in this country.

We have branches in FCTAbuja, Kaduna, Kano, Ondo, Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Osun amongst other states and our headquarters is situated at Km 19, Ajayi Farm Bus stop Ikeja, Lagos. That is our national and international headquarters for anybody who cares to join us.

“For our activities, we meet every Sunday between the hours of 8am and 12pm. We do Asalatu session, then we observe solatul dua, thereafter we give short lecture to enlighten our members. Every first and fourth Friday of the month, we observe witr, we pray to Almighty and make tahajud.

Our branches have tahajud on the second and third Friday, just to make sure that when you miss one, you can meet another one and Alhamdulillahi as we pray for ourselves individually, we pray for our communities and Nigeria. “We thank Allah that He has always been accepting our prayer.

We also have a clinic where we give first aid to our members who come for asalatu and tahajud. “We have Nursery and Primary schools in Oyo, Osun and Kwara States and a girls secondary school in Kwara State presently.

In shaa Allah, very soon we are aspiring to have a College of Education and a University for Alfathu-l-Qareeb Muslim Organisation of Nigeria, in a bid to contribute our own quota to the propagation of Islam and make sure that millions of Muslim youths who may not secure admission in other universities can easily seek admission in our own university without compromising the standard of admissions. We pray Almighty Allah to help us achieve this”.

However, the Chairman, Management Committee at the Headquarters, Alhaji Moshood Ishola Olowu, appreciated Almighty Allah for sparing their lives to witness the silver jubilee of Qareeb. Alhaji Olowu, a retired estate manager, said if not for Allah, who gave them victory and assisted them to sustain Qareeb, the legacy of the late founder, Sheikh Abdulmun’im would have been forgotten.

Members of AlFathu-l-Qareeb Muslim Organisation of Nigeria within and outside the country have gathered to celebrate 25th anniversary of their organisation with a three-day event, recognising the ongoing charity of their founder, Sheikh Abdulmun’iim Taye Tijani, the wisdom he shared and the dedicated members he bred, who carry forward his values and prayers.

His life serves as a testament to the power of goodness and the ripple effects of virtuous deeds as confirmed by many of the members who spoke to Muslim News during the Silver Jubilee ceremony which began on Friday, 25th October with a special Jum’ah prayer led by the National Missioner, Sheikh Fadlu-r-Rahman Kehinde Tijani at the Qareeb National Headquarters Mosque, Ajayi Farm, Ikeja, Lagos.

The three days event came to a climax on Sunday October 27, where some people were given awards for their contributions to the society and Islam at large.

According to him, Qareeb started long ago, and along the line, there were crises. We were only able to navigate through prayers and Alhamdulillah, we are here today. Allah alone has been our sustainer till this moment, despite the overwhelming challenges we’ve encountered.

Some people have left already, but we remain here in the family, the one founded by Sheikh Abdulmun’im Taiye Tijani. “In our 25 years journey, there were misunderstandings and conflicts, but we pulled through because we were courageous and prayerful.

Thank God, today, Qareeb is waxing stronger, and I pray it continues to thrive.” Alhaji Olowu ‘s greatest wish for the society is that its tentacles extend across the globe, with branches around the world including America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

“Although we have our members in diaspora, I’ll be happier if they can replicate our Asalatu and Tahajud where they are based”, he added. While the Personal Assistant to the late founder and current Mukaddam of Qareeb, Alfa Musa Awofeso, asserted that the zeal to help misguided Muslims retrace their path motivated Alh Abdul-Mun’im Taye Tijani to establish the society during his lifetime.

