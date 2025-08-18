Qantas Hit With Record Fine For Illegal Layoffs During Pandemic

An Australian court has fined airline giant Qantas a record A$90m (£43m; $59m) for illegally sacking more than 1,800 ground workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia’s Transport Workers’ Union said it welcomed the penalty, which is the largest imposed by a court for violations of industrial relations laws in the country’s history. Federal Court Justice Michael Lee said in the judgement that he wanted the fine to act as a “real deterrence” to other employers.

The airline said in a statement that it has agreed to pay the fine and that the ruling holds it accountable for actions that caused “real harm” to its employees, reports the BBC.

“We sincerely apologise to each and every one of the 1,820 ground handling employees and to their families who suffered as a result,” Qantas Group chief executive Vanessa Hudson said.