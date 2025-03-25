Q4’24: Solar Panels Worth N228.9bn Imported From China

Share

Solar panels worth N228.9bn were imported from China into Nigeria in the last quarter of 2024, Data from the Foreign Trades Statistics (FTS) has revealed.

FTS, which was produced by the National Bureau of Statistics, showed that the imported commodity were termed ‘photovoltaic cells not assembled in modules or made up into panels.’

Recall that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, had in 2023 performed the foundationlaying ceremony of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) factory in Gora in Nasarawa State targetted at translating Nigeria among the ranks of countries pushing the boundaries in the use of more climate-friendly alternative energy sources.

Osinbajo had at the ceremony said the measure was a proactive effort aimed at placing Nigeria within the ranks of countries pushing the boundaries in the use of climate-smart alternative energy sources, particularly solar power.

A former Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI, Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, had described the plant, that was estimated to cost $325,860,690 as a game changer to make alternative power cheaper and affordable.

According to him, the commencement of the plant signalled the implementation of one of the three projects contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NASENI and the China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).

Haruna said: “When fully commissioned, the price of per watt of solar power supply will be cheap enough to be affordable to everyone and it is a game changer in energy and power supply industry as well as industrial development of Nigeria.

