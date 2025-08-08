Q4’24: FG Rakes In N1.95trn From VAT Proceeds

Revenue generated from Value Added Tax (VAT) in fourth quarter of 2024 stood at N1.95 trillion, showing a growth rate of 9.23 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N1.78 trillion in Q3 2024, according to National Bureau of Statistics NBS record shared via its official X handle yesterday.

Domestic payments were N917.40 billion, non-import foreign VAT payments were N554.68 billion, while import VAT contributed N474.75 billion in Q4 2024. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies recorded the highest growth rate with 180.05 per cent, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing with 70.83 per cent, and Human health and social work activities with 46.13 per cent.

On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use contracted by 28.97 per cent, followed information and communication with 23.00 per cent. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June signed the four tax reform bills recently passed by the National Assembly. The Value Added Tax ( VAT) was retained unchanged at 7.5 per cent.

Similarly, Corporate Income Tax (CIT) was retained at 30% without any increment. The bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), which aims to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonised statute; and Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which will establish a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments. The new tax laws are to be operationalized January 2026.