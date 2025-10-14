Q3’25: Transcorp Power Posts N91.2bn Profit As Revenue Rises By 38%

Transcorp Power Plc has reported an impressive financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, posting a N91.2 billion profit before tax and recording a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue.

According to the company’s unaudited Q3 2025 financial results released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Transcorp Power’s revenue rose to N308.5 billion, up from N223.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. The growth was attributed to higher average power generation and improved operational efficiency.

Gross profit climbed to N119.7 billion, representing a 24 per cent year-on-year increase from N96.5 billion in Q3 2024, with a healthy gross margin of 38.8 per cent. Profit before tax grew to N91.18 billion from N81.12 billion, a 12.4 per cent increase, while profit after tax rose by 17 per cent to N68.42 billion compared to N58.4 billion in the same period last year.

The company said the performance reflects continued investments in generation capacity, operational excellence, and prudent cost management. Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said the company’s performance demonstrated resilience and the ability to sustain profitability despite prevailing economic challenges.

“Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, supported by efficient operational strategies and prudent cost management,” Nnorom said.

“This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds, will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory,” he added. Also speaking on the results, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ikenga, attributed the strong performance to growth in energy delivered to the national grid and the company’s strategic operational focus.

“The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, emphasising our strategic approach to deliver increasing value to shareholders and stakeholders,” Ikenga said.