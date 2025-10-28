Q3’25: Transcorp Group Posts Strong Results As Revenue Soars 39% Y-o-Y

Tr a n s n a t i o n a l C o r p o r a t i o n Plc (Transcorp Group), has reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting sustained growth across its business segments and reaffirming investor confidence in its diversified portfolio.

According to the unaudited financial results released by the Group yesterday, revenue surged by 39 per cent to N413.4 billion in Q3 2025, up from N297.7 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) also rose by 18 per cent to N124.5 billion, compared to N105.5 billion in the previous year, while Profit After Tax climbed by 20.5 per cent to N91.4 billion, from N75.9 billion in Q3 2024.

The strong earnings performance was driven by robust contributions from the Group’s key business units power, hospitality, and energy as well as disciplined cost management and strategic operational efficiency.

Transcorp maintained a gross profit margin of 48 per cent, underscoring its continued commitment to operational excellence and profitability. The Group reported N413.4 billion in revenue, representing a 39 per cent increase from N297.7 billion in Q3 2024.

Growth was broadbased across all operating units, supported by enhanced power generation capacity at Transcorp’s power plants and an expanded hospitality portfolio, notably with the addition of the 5,000-capacity Transcorp Centre, Abuja. Profit Before Tax rose by 18 per cent to N124.5 billion, while Profit After Tax advanced by 20.5 per cent to N91.4 billion.