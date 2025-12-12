Q3’25: Oil Sustains Export Dominance, Up 56% To N12.81trn

…as Nigeria’s external trade peaks at N38.9trn

Nigeria’s external trade position (total merchandise) in the third quarter of 2025 rose to N38.9 trillion, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics data released yesterday.

The figures represent an 8.71 per cent increase from the N35.8 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024 and a 2.36 per cent rise compared to the N38.04 trillion posted in the second quarter of 2025.

In the quarter under review, the trade data showed that exports accounted for 58.59 per cent of total trade with a value of N22.8 trillion, showing an increase of 11.08 per cent over the N20.54 trillion value recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and by 0.28 per cent compared to the N22.75 trillion value recorded in Q2, this year.

According to the NBS, crude oil remained Nigeria’s dominant export commodity in Q3 2025, with a value of N12.81 trillion, representing 56.14 per cent of total exports for Q3 2025. The import-export trade reflected that non-crude oil exports totalled N10.01 trillion, accounting for 43.86 per cent of total exports, and in this category, non-oil products contributed N2.9 trillion, or 13.14 per cent of total exports.

A further analysis of the merchandize trade data in the quarter under review revealed that agricultural produce exports amounted to N786.62 billion, reflecting an 11.69 per cent decline from N890.72 billion in Q3 2024 and a 37.39 per cent drop compared to N1.26 trillion in Q2 2025, while Raw material exports were valued at N1.04 trillion, representing a 136.38 per cent increase from N439.82 billion in Q3 2024 and a 26.83 per cent rise compared to N819.72 billion recorded in the preceding quarter.

Also, Solid mineral exports amounted to N100.81 billion, showing a 29.75 per cent increase from N77.70 billion in Q3 2024 and an additional 30.41 per cent growth from N77.31 billion reported in the preceding quarter. The data further showed that the value of manufactured goods exports stood at N978.53 billion, reflecting a 6.03 per cent decline from N1.04 trillion in Q3 2024.

However, compared to Q2 2025, the Q3 2025 value represented a 21.74 per cent increase over the N803.81 billion recorded in the previous quarter. The statistics agency reported that exports of other oil products in Q3 2025 totalled N7.01 trillion, showing 51.72 per cent rise from N4.62 trillion in Q3 2024, but dipping by 9.42 per cent from the N7.74 trillion recorded in Q2 2025. Overall, the exports data for Q3 2025 reflected a mixed performance across sectors, with strong gains in raw materials and solid minerals contrasting declines in agricultural exports and some oil-related categories.