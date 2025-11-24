Q3’25: Fidelity Bank’s Customer Deposits Rose To N6.94tn

Fidelity Bank Plc has strengthened its funding base with customer deposits rising to N6.94 trillion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting sustained confidence from retail and corporate customers. The bank disclosed this in its unaudited financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The growth In deposits supported an overall expansion of the balance sheet, with total assets climbing to N10.55 trillion, compared to N8.82 trillion recorded as at December 2024.

A major contributor to this growth was the rise in customer lending, as loans and advances increased to N4.85 trillion, up from N4.39 trillion at the end of the previous financial year. Investment securities at amortised cost also grew to N1.87 trillion, reinforcing the bank’s earning asset portfolio.

Fidelity Bank also reported a notable improvement in shareholders’ funds, which rose to N1.05 trillion, up from N897.87 billion at the start of the year. This uptick was driven by retained earnings of N30.76 billion, fair-value reserve gains, and higher regulatory reserves.

The bank’s capital base was further boosted by the issuance of new shares during the period, while dividend payouts of N62.75 billion were reflected in its equity movement. Operational performance remained strong during the period under review.

Net interest income after credit loss expense increased to N143.39 billion, signalling improved asset yields and efficient risk management. Foreign currency revaluation gains contributed N14.09 billion to earnings, while net fee and commission income remained stable at N31.13 billion.

Despite the inflationary environment, Fidelity Bank said its personnel and operating expenses were effectively managed.

On a standalone basis, the bank posted N70.95 billion in profit for Q3 2025, surpassing the N63.75 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2024. Total assets for the bank alone rose to N10.14 trillion, underscoring strong liquidity and capital adequacy.

Overall, the results highlight Fidelity Bank’s continued growth trajectory and strategic positioning in Nigeria’s financial sector as it enters the final quarter of the year with strengthened fundamentals and enhanced market confidence.