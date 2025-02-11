Q3’24: ‘Manufacturing Most Impacted By Cyber Attacks’

Share

As global investors battle to contain the widespreade menace of cyber criminals, a report by Check Point has revealed that the manufacturing sector was the most impacted by cybersttacks in the third quarter of 2024.

According to the OT Solutions Specialist at Datacentrix, Andre Froneman, the sector experienced 30 per cent of all reported ransomware attacks globally over the period.

Froneman, in his article, ‘Securing Africa’s manufacturing sector against cybercrime,’ said though connectivity and automation had undeniably revolutionised the manufacturing sector, boosting efficiency and productivity, they have, however, also introduced significant vulnerabilities, leaving the industry increasingly exposed to cybersecurity threats.

According to him, “in fact, recent insights from Datacentrix partner, Check Point revealed that manufacturing emerged as the most impacted by cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, “Another concerning statistic was the fact that – at a regional level – Africa bore the brunt of cyber threats over the timespan, with local organisations facing an average of 3,370 attacks per week – an alarming 90 per cent increase from the previous year.”

He said cybercriminals were exploiting vulnerabilities within manufacturing supply chains, targeting not only the manufacturers themselves, but also suppliers, logistics providers and even critical infrastructure.

He added that this underscored the urgent need for robust, proactive cybersecurity measures within this sector.

Attacks in manufacturing can originate from many sources, including energy suppliers, logistics providers and shop floor equipment.

Methods could include: Ransomware: Disrupting supplier operations and production schedules, leading to delays and financial losses.

Phishing: Extracting sensitive information such as login credentials or financial data, which could be used to disrupt operations or steal intellectual property.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks: Overwhelming IT infrastructure and causing reputational damage. Malware infiltration: Introducing compromised components or software into the supply chain, potentially disrupting operations or compromising safety.

Industrial espionage: Targeting manufacturing processes or intellectual property for competitive advantage or resale on the black market.

Building a secure framework for manufacturing To address these challenges, Froneman said global criteria such as the International Electrotechnical Commission’s IEC) 62443 standards and the International Organisation for Standardisation’s (ISO) 27001 standard for information security management systems (ISMS) had been developed.

He said: “These frameworks promote comprehensive cybersecurity practices across the manufacturing value chain, encompassing development, production and distribution.

“ISO 27001 helps organisations identify and address risks holistically, integrating people, policies and technology into their security strategies.

The IEC 62443 series, tailored for operational technology (OT), specifies security requirements suited to industrial automation and control systems,which differ from traditional IT environments.”

He pointed out that to strengthen cybersecurity and comply with the related standards, South African manufacturing organisations should begin with a comprehensive risk assessment to pinpoint vulnerabilities.

“Datacentrix recommends adopting advanced cybersecurity technologies for both OT and IT environments, alongside regular workforce training, including non-IT employees, on security best practices.

“It’s also possible to perform offline cyber audits for new equipment, where shop floor equipment can be scanned at staging or pre-production planning and certified as virus, malware and configuration risk free at that time and place.

“Furthermore, PLC code protection offers advanced PLC versioning, code management, code backup and function block level deployment services.

This removes IP from engineering workstations and puts code in secure locations that are easily backed up, restored and documented for compliance and audits,” he added.

On securing the future, he said manufacturing played a vital role in driving economic growth and innovation, adding that to remain resilient against cyber threats, organisations within this industry must adopt a proactive and collaborative approach to cybersecurity.

According to him, “as a hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, Datacentrix is committed to equipping manufacturing businesses with the tools and expertise needed to strengthen their supply chains and safeguard their operations.

