Q3’24: Linkage Assurance Grows Insurance Revenue To N16.4bn

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, has sustained its strong growth trajectory, with a 61 per cent rise in insurance revenue at the end of third quarter 2024.

Linkage Assurance Plc’s unaudited financial statements year-on-year for the period ended September 30, 2024 submitted to the NGX Limited shows that insurance revenue grew to N16.43 billion from N10.22 billion recorded at the same period in 2023.

The Insurance Service Result, which underscores the firm’s prudence and risks management capabilities, rose by a significant 261 per cent to close at N723.57 million in the review period, as against N200.37 million the previous year.

Linkage Assurance Plc also achieved significant growth in investment and other incomes, rising by 26 per cent, from N5.59 billion in 2023 to N7.07 billion in the review period.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) at the end of third quarter 2004 stood N4.38 billion, from N3.65 billion in third quarter 2023, showing a 20 per cent increase, while Profit After Tax (PAT) also grew by 22 per cent to N4.16 billion, as against N3.41billion in Q3’23.

The company’s total assets also appreciated significantly year-on year period to N60.39 billion, from N52.86 billion, indicating a 14 per cent increase. Mr. Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, commenting on the accounts said, as an organisation, we shall continue to refine our strategy in line with our strategic focus for the year and theme.

“Our theme for 2024,” he said, is “Consolidation”, and this informs our strategic intent along the four pillars of Business growth, Operational excellence, financial excellence, and Customer and People.

“Consequently, during the year the identified strategic focus will guide as compass in our quest to navigate through the highly competitive insurance market to increase our market share in the most profitable sectors and offer excellent customer experience to all our clients.”

Braie said part of the com pany’s agile strategy would be to leverage on technology to improve products and services especially to direct and personal clients.

“This is also part of digital transformation initiatives. Also, having recognized the impact of certain products lines like motor insurance on our portfolio, we are positioned to offer to our client’s different options of motor insurance according to their risk exposure(s) willingness and ability to pay.”

