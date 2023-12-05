Q3’23: Nigeria’s trade balance hits N18.8bn as export rises 60.78%

Nigeria achieved a positive trade balance in third quarter of 2023, scoring trade value in excess of N18.8 billion, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) merchandise trade for third quarter released on Monday showed. Of the amount, exports value stood at N10.3 billion while total imports stood at N8.4 billion. Total exports increased by 60.78 per cent compared to the amount recorded in the second quarter of 2023 (N6,435.13 billion) as well as by 74.36 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022 (N5,934.15 billion). Similarly, total imports increased by 47.70 per cent compared to the value recorded in the second quarter of 2023 (N5,726.25 billion) and by 33.33 per cent when compared to the value recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022 (N6,343.53 billion). The significant rise in exports and imports in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding and corresponding quarters was largely driven by an increase in trade activities within the period, NBS explained. The value of re-export stood at N35.95 billion representing 0.35 per cent of total exports in Q3, 2023.

The top ranked re-exported commodity was ‘Parts suitable for use solely or Princip, Other with N10.19 billion, followed by ‘Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up’ stood at N10.04 billion. Others are light vessels, fire floats, floating cranes, and other vessels not specified amounting to N5.77 billion. Aluminum waste and scrap valued at N1.50 billion, and ‘Parts of other gas turbines not specified’ valued at N1.12 billion. NBS listed Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Cameroon, and South Korea as amongst top five re-export destinations respectively.

Analysis by trading partners in Q3, 2023 revealed Spain recording highest exports from Nigeria with a value of N1.2 billion or 12.31 per cent of the country’s total exports, followed by India with N1.01 billion or 9.81 per cent, Netherlands N988.66 billion or 9.56 per cent, Indonesia N758.59 billion or 7.33 per cent, France N720.45 billion or 6.96 per cent of total exports. In the period under refenced largest export value was ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals. Crude got the lion share N8.5 billion representing 82.50 per cent followed by ‘Natural gas, liquefied’ with N1,016.45 billion accounting for 9.82 per cent, and ‘Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution’ with N109.68 billion or 1.06 per cent of total exports.

Data on Imports in the third quarter of 2023 reveals that the top five partner countries of origin for imports to Nigeria was China (N1,973.34 billion or 23.33%), followed by Belgium with N996.65 billion or 11.78 per cent, India N802.07 billion or 9.48 per cent, Malta with N561.37 billion or 6.64 per cent and the United States of America with N502.92 billion or 5.95 per cent of total imports.