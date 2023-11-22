Q3 Budget Expenses: Abia Govt Debunks Allegations Of Financial Recklessness

The government of Abia State on Tuesday described as untrue, the reports circulating on social media, alleging that it had spent close to one billion Naira on feeding and welfare for the Governor’s Office, within the Third Quarter of 2023 (Q3).

The government said that following the publication of the Q3 budget report and in line with its commitment to transparency, good governance, and fiscal discipline, it has become necessary to shed more light on the aforementioned report.

In a release jointly signed by Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti, and Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, the government said the accurate situation is that nothing in that region has been spent in the Governor’s Office.

Explaining in detail, the government said that contrary to what it termed fake news, the total amount spent so far by the entire government of Abia State for Refreshments and Meals for the period is two hundred twenty-three million three hundred eighty-nine thousand eight hundred eighty-nine naira, eighty-four kobo (N223,389,889.84).

The government said that the figure above is as captured in all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government, noting that the above figure is for the entire state and not for the Office of the Governor, as being erroneously portrayed.

“The stated figure covers expenses for special events, such as retreats, conferences, and related events,” they said.

Making clarifications on issues of welfare, the government said it has so far spent the sum of three hundred ninety-seven million, five hundred twenty thousand, seven hundred thirty-four naira, eighty-four kobo (N397,520,734.84).

Abia State government stressed that the Welfare expenditure is in line with the State Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme (SFTAS); an initiative of the Federal Government.

According to the government, “The Welfare Expenditure covers all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and not just the Governor’s Office, as wrongly alleged. Expenses under Welfare deal with issues of Health, Rehabilitation, and Public Emergencies.”

The explanation further stressed that the Abia State Government, under the leadership of Governor Otti, will continue to uphold transparency in governance, as has been demonstrated in the publication of the budget performance report for two consecutive quarters.