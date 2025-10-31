Q3 2025: UBA Delivers N538bn Pat, Robust Balance Sheet

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, yesterday, announced its audited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, where it recorded strong and impressive growth across all its key indicators. As in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, the bank’s gross earnings grew by 3.0 per cent to N2.469 trillion up from N2.398 trillion recorded in September last year, while its net Interest income, which stood at N1.103 trillion at the end of the third quarter in 2024, rose by 6.2 per cent to N1.172 trillion in the period under consideration.

The bank’s financial report filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday also indicated a slight drop by 4.1 per cent in Profit before Tax (PBT) to N578.59 billion compared to N603.48 recorded at the end of the third quarter of 2024, while profit after tax rose by 2.3 per cent from N525.31 billion recorded a year earlier to N537.53 billion at the end of September 2025. As in the preceding two quarters this year, UBA continues to maintain a very strong balance sheet, with Total Assets ris- ing to N32.492 trillion, representing a 7.2 per cent increase over the N30.323 trillion recorded at the end of December 2024, just as total deposits rose by 7.7 per cent from N24.651 trillion at the end of last year to N26.54 trillion in September 2025.

UBA shareholders’ funds remained very strong at N4.301 trillion, rising by 25.8 per cent from N3.418 trillion recorded in December 2024, again reflecting a strong capacity for internal capital generation and growth. Commenting on the result, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ol- iver Alawuba, said the bank continues to demonstrate the strength, resilience, and diversification of its business in a dynamic operating environment. “We delivered solid performance sup- ported by prudent balance sheet manage- ment, innovation, and a well-diversified earnings base across all our markets,” he stated.

According to him, with Profit After Tax rising to N538 billion, from N525 billion, the bank continues to reflect consistent earnings momentum and its commitment to sustainable growth, with strength in Nigeria, African network, and global presence amidst persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Updating shareholders and investors on its recent recapitalization efforts, the GMD said, “I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress on our capital raising, as part of the mandated industry-wide recapitalization exercise with the successful completion of the final phase II of the Rights Issue.

This has strengthened our capital base and will support the continued, prudent expansion of our operations across our markets.” Alawuba emphasized UBA’s unwavering focus on disciplined execution and strategic growth, ensuring the delivery of sustainable returns and long-term value to all shareholders. UBA’s Executive Director, Finance & Risk, Ugo Nwaghodoh, who also spoke on the result, pointed out that the Group delivered steady growth in earnings, with gross earnings rising to N2.47 trillion, driv- en by a 10.1% increase in interest income and a 6.2% uplift in net interest income.

He noted that total assets grew by 7% to N32.5 trillion, supported by focused deposit mobilisation and increased investment in earning assets. “Shareholders’ funds expanded by 26% to N4.3 trillion, underscoring the continued confidence of investors in the Group’s strategy, while capital adequacy and liquidity ratios remain well above regulatory thresholds and provide significant buffers to support continued growth,” he explained. Speaking on the bank’s efforts to consol- idate its performance for the rest of the 2025 financial year and beyond, Nwaghodoh said, “We remain focused on sustaining profitability, expanding our digital income streams, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”