Q3/2023: Nigeria’s Oil Sector Records 0.85% Growth –NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s oil sector grew –0.85% in Q3/2023. NBS, in its current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, analysed by Sunday Telegraph yesterday, explained that in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3/2023), the growth rate in the oil sector was -0.85% year-on-year in Q3 2023.

It showed that what may appear as a decline is an improvement from what the oil sector growth rate was in the corresponding quarter of 2022 as well as the previous quarter (Q2/2023). It explained that in Q3/2022, the oil sector growth rate was -22.67 per cent, adding that when compared to the previous quarter (Q2/2023), which was -13.43 per cent, there was a positive increase of 12.58 points.

It said: “The real growth of the oil sector was –0.85per cent (year-on-year) in Q3 2023, indicating an increase of 21.83 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022 (-22.67%). “Growth also increased by 12.58 per cent points when compared to Q2 2023 which was –13.43 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of 12.47 per cent in Q3 2023.”

The report said that Nigeria’s oil industry exemplified some improvements in production. According to it, the average daily oil output was 1.45 million barrels per day (mbpd), which was higher compared to both the same period in 2022, which was 1.20 mbpd, and the second quarter of 2023, which was 1.22 mbpd.

It showed that this increase in production was by 0.25 mbpd from last year’s Q3 and by 0.23 mbpd from Q2 this year. The report showed that the oil sector contributed 5.48 per cent in Q3 2023 in total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This is slightly lower than what it contributed to the country’s GDP in the same period of 2022 but higher than what it contributed in the previous quarter of 2023. The NBS report showed that it contributed 5.66 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2022 and 5.34 per cent in the preceding quarter.

According to the report, while there were fluctuations in the oil sector’s performance, there was a noticeable increase in production and a positive trend in growth rates, showcasing some improvements in this industry.