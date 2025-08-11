Q2’25: Sovereign Trust Records 45% Increase In Insurance Revenue

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (the Company) has shown a consistent rise in its revenue generation going by the unaudited second quarter result released on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) just recently. The underwriting firm generated a total sum of N34 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the sum of N23.5 billion that was recorded in the same period in 2024, representing a growth rate of 45 per cent.

The second quarter performance indicates that the firm is very much on course with meeting the aspirations of its various shareholders in the days ahead. The Investments Return for the quarter grew from N446.4 million in the same corresponding period in 2024 to N1 billion in the same period in 2025, representing a 130 per cent growth rate.

The Profit Before Tax also increased by 36 per cent from N1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to N1.5 billion in the same corresponding period of 2025. Profit After Tax also increased by 20 per cent from N941.6 million to N1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

The company’s Total Assets grew by 14 per cent moving to N27.7billion in the second quarter of the year as against N24.4 billion that it was in the same corresponding period of 2024. The Total Liabilities witnessed a 20 per cent surge from N10.1 billion in June of 2024 to N12 billion in June 2025 while Total Equity of the company grew by 10 per cent from N14.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to N15.7 billion in the same corresponding period of 2025.

Conclusively, the Basic Earnings Per Share, (kobo) increased by 42 per cent from 7 kobo in the second quarter of 2024 to 10 kobo in the same period of 2025. Undoubtedly, the firm is poised to continue in its growth trajectory and is doing all to ensure that the shareholders and stakeholders of the company are delighted at every point in time.