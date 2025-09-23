Q2’25: Nigeria’s Economy Sustains Growth As GDP Expands By 4.2%

…output buoyed by rise in oil production

Nigeria’s economy accelerated in the second quarter of 2025, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding by 4.23 per cent yearon-year in real terms, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The rebound marks a stronger showing than the 3.48 per cent recorded in the same period of 2024 and reflects both a revitalised oil sector and resilient non-oil activity. In nominal terms, aggregate GDP rose to N100.73 trillion from N84.48 trillion a year earlier, an increase of 19.23 per cent.

The NBS noted that the fresh estimates followed a rebasing exercise that benchmarked older data to 2019 as the new base year, recalibrating Nigeria’s economic metrics and offering a clearer picture of growth dynamics. According to NBS, oil industry provided the sharpest growth, buoyed by higher crude output.

Daily production climbed to 1.68 million barrels per day, compared with 1.41 mbpd in Q2 2024 and 1.62 mbpd in Q1 2025. This propelled oil GDP growth to 20.46 per cent, far outpacing the 10.08 per cent expansion a year earlier and the modest 1.87 per cent in the first quarter.

The sector’s share of overall GDP also ticked higher, rising to 4.05 per cent from 3.51 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Mining and quarrying as a broader category surged by 20.86 per cent, powered by sharp expansions in coal mining (32.59%) and quarrying (50.41%).

The sector accounted for 4.23 per cent of output, underscoring the renewed energy in extractive industries. Still, the non-oil economy retained overwhelming dominance, making up 95.95% of total GDP. It grew by 3.64 per cent in real terms, edging above 3.26 per cent in Q2 2024 and 3.19 per cent in Q1 2025.

Agriculture, a traditional mainstay, expanded by 2.82 per cent compared with 2.60 per cent a year ago, reversing a near-stall in the previous quarter. Crop production drove the gains, though the sector’s share eased slightly to 26.17 per cent of GDP. Industry overall grew 7.45 per cent, more than double the 3.72 per cent achieved a year ago.

Yet manufacturing slowed to 1.60 per cent growth, dragging its share down to 7.81 per cent. Construction gained 5.27 per cent year-on-year but faltered sharply on a quarterly basis, reflecting fragile investment flows. Services, which anchor Nigeria’s diversification story, grew 3.94 per cent.

Information and communications stood out, expanding 6.61 per cent and deepening its GDP share to 11.18 per cent. Finance and insurance delivered a spectacular rebound— up 16.13 per cent versus just 0.30 per cent a year earlier—boosting its contribution to 3.23 per cent. Trade remained the single largest services contributor at 18.28 per cent of GDP, though growth slowed to 1.29 per cent from 1.82 per cent previously.

Transport and storage surged 22.09 per cent, while energy supply also gained momentum, with electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning advancing 11.47 per cent. The latest data paints a picture of an economy benefiting from higher oil volumes but increasingly balanced by services and financial intermediation.

Analysts have noted that sustaining momentum will hinge on policy consistency, security in oil-producing areas, and investment in critical infrastructure. For now, the Q2 report signals a cautiously optimistic trajectory: an economy diversifying steadily yet still leaning on crude for catalytic spurts of growth.