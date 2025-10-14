Q2’25: International Bilateral Customers Owe Nigeria $8.525m Balance

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission has said that the six international bilateral customers purchasing power from the gridconnected generation companies (GenCos) made a cumulative payment of $9.015 million against the $17.54 million invoice issued to them by the Market Operator (MO) for services rendered in 2025/Q2.

It explained that this was a remittance rate of 51.33%). It added that the domestic bilateral customers made a cumulative payment of N1,401.00 million against the N2,796.29 million invoice issued to them by the MO for services rendered in 2025/Q2 which is remittance rate of 50.10 per cent.

These were contained in the quarterly report of NERC for the second quarter of 2025. The report noted that there were 28 grid-connected power plants consisting of five hydro, two steam, nineteen Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT), and two Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants.

It stated that for the quarter, the average available generation capacity of the gridconnected power plants was 5,395.72MW which represents a 28.84MW (+0.54%) increase compared to the 5,366.88MW recorded in 2025/Q1. It added that 12 power plants attained increases in available generation capacities for 2025/ Q2 relative to 2025/Q1.

On quarterly generation, the report explained that the average hourly generation on the grid in 2025/Q2 was 4,501.06MWh/h, which translates to a total generation of 9,830.31GWh. It added that the average hourly generation of the grid-connected power plants decreased by 269.53MWh/h (-5.65%) from 4,770.59MWh/h in 2025/Q1.

According to it, the total electricity generated in the quarter also decreased by 474.15GWh (-4.60%) from 10,304.47GWh in 2025/Q1. NERC explained that the decrease in energy generation during the quarter can be attributed to the decrease in energy offtake by the grid-connected customers (including DisCos) compared to 2025/Q1.