Q2’25: Customers Paid N564.71bn To DisCos For Electricity Billings

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said that N742.34 billion was billed to public electricity users in Nigeria in second quarter of 2025. It explained that out of the amount, the total revenue collected by all distribution companies (DisCos) in 2025/Q2 was N564.71 billion.

It added that this translated to a collection efficiency of 76.07 per cent, representing an increase of 1.68pp compared to 2025/Q1 (74.39%). These were contained in quarterly report of NERC for second quarter of 2025 obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

NERC stated that the naira value of the total energy offake by all the DisCos in 2025/Q2 was N909.59 billion, and the total energy billed was N742.34 billion, which translates to a billing efficiency of 81.61 per cent.

It explained that this means that at an aggregate level, DisCos were unable to account for N167.25 billion worth of energy received at their trading points in the second quarter. NERC said: “In 2025/Q2, the cumulative upstream invoice payable by DisCos was N417.35 billion, consisting of N348.66 billion for DROadjusted generation costs from NBET and N68.68 billion for transmission and administrative services by the market operator.

“Out of this amount, the DisCos collectively remitted a total sum of N399.20 billion (N333.90 billion for NBET and N65.30 billion for) with an outstanding balance of N18.15 billion. This translates to a remittance performance of 95.65 per cent in 2025/ Q2 compared to the 95.86% recorded in 2025/Q1.”

It stated that on quarterly generation, the average hourly generation on the grid in 2025/Q2 was 4,501.06MWh/h, which translates to a total generation of 9,830.31GWh. It added that the average hourly generation of the grid-connected power plants decreased by 269.53MWh/h (-5.65%) from 4,770.59MWh/h in 2025/ Q1.

“The total electricity generated in the quarter also decreased by 474.15GWh (-4.60%)2 from10,304.47GWh in 2025/Q1. “The decrease in energy generation during the quarter can be attributed to the decrease in energy offtake by the grid-connected customers (including DisCos)compared to 2025/Q1.

“Grid Performance: In 2025/Q2, the average lower daily (49.33Hz)and average upper daily (50.78Hz) system frequencies were outside the normal operating limits (49.75Hz- 50.25Hz) but remained within the lower and higher bound stress limits (48.75Hz – 51.25Hz).

“The average lower daily system voltage (300.05kV) was outside the lower limit (313.50kV) while the average upper daily system voltage(345.31kV) was within the limit (346.50kV) specified in the grid code,” it added.