Q2’25: Cornerstone Breaks New Ground With 253% Profit Surge

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance underwriter, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first and second quarters of 2025, revealing a significant leap in both revenue and profitability.

According to the results published earlier last week, the company recorded Insurance Revenue of 19.3 billion in Q2 2025; a 127 per cent increase when compared to N8.5 billion in Q1 2025. This impressive growth reflects Cornerstone’s solid underwriting strategy, disciplined risk selection, customer-centric innovation, and relentless drive to deliver real value to policyholders.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q2 2025 also saw a remarkable surge, rising by 253 per cent to N5.3 billion from N1.5 billion in Q1. The performance underscores the effectiveness of the company’s operating model and its strategic focus on technology-driven distribution, customer satisfaction, and efficient capital deployment.

Speaking on the result, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said: “These numbers reflect more than just financial growth; they represent the trust our customers continue to place in us, the commitment of our people, and the strength of our vision.

“At Cornerstone, we are building a future-ready business—one that stays relevant to the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses across Nigeria. As we double down on digital innovation, claims efficiency, and customer experience, this performance energises us to keep raising the bar.”

In her remarks, Cordelia Ekeocha, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, noted: “This performance is proof that we’re not just selling policies—we’re delivering peace of mind, every day. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s their continued confidence that drives our creativity and passion.

As we grow, we remain committed to simplifying insurance and making it accessible, relevant, and reliable for every Nigerian. ”Cornerstone Insurance Plc remains committed to best practices in governance and financial reporting. With its Q2 results, the firm not only demonstrates resilience but also reinforces its leadership position in the Nigerian insurance industry.”