Q2’25: Coal Mining Led As Nigeria’s Top Performing Sector

Nigeria’s economy recorded notable growth across several key industries in the second quarter of 2025, with the coal mining sector emerging as the top performer, according to new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The report showed that coal mining expanded by 57.7 per cent in Q2 2025, outperforming all other sectors and highlighting renewed investment and policy focus on solid minerals as part of the Federal Government’s diversification agenda.

Following closely, quarrying and other minerals recorded a 45.9 per cent growth rate, reflecting increased activities in mineral extraction and construction materials, while rail transport and pipelines surged by 43.1 per cent, indicating improvements in infrastructure utilization and logistics efficiency.

The water transport sector grew by 27.9 per cent, buoyed by enhanced port operations and inland waterway developments, while road transport posted a 24.5 per cent increase, supported by rising passenger and freight movement across the country. Among energy-related sectors, crude petroleum and natural gas grew by 20.5 per cent, reversing previous declines and contributing significantly to export earnings.

Oil refining also improved by 15.8 per cent, reflecting better local production capacity, while electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply expanded by 11.5 per cent, signaling modest progress in the power sector. In the financial services industry, financial institutions recorded a 16.2 per cent growth rate, driven by strong credit expansion and digital transaction volumes, while insurance followed closely with 15.7 per cent, underscoring increased market penetration and consumer confidence.

Economic analysts say the latest figures demonstrate the positive impact of government reforms aimed at boosting non-oil growth and infrastructure development. The NBS and NGF noted that the strong performance across these sectors reflects improving investor confidence, better regulatory frameworks, and targeted economic diversification policies.

“The performance of coal mining and related mineral sectors shows that Nigeria’s solid minerals industry is regaining momentum as a major growth driver,” the report noted. The Q2 2025 data paints an optimistic outlook for Nigeria’s economy, suggesting that sustained investment in mining, transport, and financial services could further strengthen GDP growth in subsequent quarters.