Q2’23: Nigeria Earns N10bn From Ginger, Now Second Largest Exporter

The National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) has identified Nigeria as the largest producer of ginger in Africa, and second largest in the world after India. The association said Nigeria reaped a modest fragment of the $3 billion global ginger market, despite its record N10 billion export value in Q2, its highest in six years.

The Deputy President of NGAN, Mr. Mikah Adamu Sule, made this known in a telephone interview. He said Nigeria’s revenue from ginger export increased by 17 per cent to hit N10 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to N4.6 billion in the same period of 2022, following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports.

Sule explained that kudos should be given to the country’s ginger farmers for showing resilience to grow the crop in the wake of insecurity around the country’s agricultural sector.

According to him, more efforts still need to be put in place by government at all levels and agric stakeholders to improve the country’s chunk in the $3 billion global ginger market, which will be key to the country’s gross domestic product in terms of foreign exchange earnings.

To him, Nigeria has leapfrogged from the fourth position to second position in the global ginger exporting countries. Sule said: “Some of the improvements realised in foreign exchange earnings owe to the improvements made by gin- ger farmers to make the crop cleaner and more attractive for exports.”

The NGAN deputy president stressed that ginger was one of the critical cash crops earning the country forex because of the huge import to United States of America, Europe and Asia.

In addition, he commended the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) inputs with its working with various companies across ginger producing states in a renewed bid to consolidate the country’s position as leading producer of ginger in Africa and second largest producer in the world.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria’s revenue from ginger exports increased by 17 per cent to hit N10 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to N4.6 billion in the same period of 2022.

According to the data from NBS, the country’s export value of the crop has been skyrocketing with ginger exports increasing dramatically from N1.13 billion in Q2’18 to N1.24 billion in the same period of 2019. It was gathered that ginger exports increased in Q2’20 from N1.57 billion to N3.75 billion in 2021, and the growth was maintained in 2022 as export earnings from the crop grew to N4.6 billion.

In Q2’23, it doubled to N10 billion from exported ginger (whole and dried). To actualise the plan, the Council held a strategic meeting with the appointed consultant it engaged to train ginger producer participants with NEPC eyeing to surpass the current production level of 522,000 metric tons annual production.

Nigeria eared about N12 billion from exported ginger (whole and dried according to trade statistics released by NBS. Ginger is found in large quantities in Kaduna, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Nasarawa states.

NEPC Director of Policy & Strategy Lawal Shehu Dalhat confirmed the development Wednesday in Abuja. Describing ginger as one product Nigeria stands to earn huge forex from its export, he listed steps being taken by the Council to deepen the commodity export base.

“WE have started a program, which currently is at an advanced stage. NEPC has selected some 17 companies across ginger producing states, including those outside ginger producing states. Export marketing plan has also been developed for them.

Two weeks ago, we had a strategic meeting with the consultant handling the program to train participants in export capacity in what we call export coaches. They include NEPC officials trained to become product’ specialists in the ginger sector.

At the end of the program, we will have product specialists that are knowledgeable in gender value chain export”. He said plans were under- way to organise marketing trips overseas for the selected 17 firms, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is playing an active role.