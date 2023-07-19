Q2’23: Global outstanding Sukuk volume crosses $800bn mark

Outstanding sukuk volumes have exceeded $800 billion for the first time in second quarter, according to international credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings. However, issuance is expected to slow in the third quarter coinciding with summer vacations in many countries, before picking up pace in the very next quarter.

The sukuk issuance in core markets reached $49.1 billion in Q2, up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) while bond issuance fell by 4.8 per cent, the rating agency stated. “As expected, H1 was a busy period for sukuk issuance on the back of issuers’ funding needs and diversification attempts as well as initiatives to develop the local debt capital markets,” said Bashar Al Natoor, the Global Head of Islamic Finance, Fitch Ratings. “In addition to greater volumes, global sukuk markets engaged with a diverse range of issuers, currencies and geographies,” he noted. Fitch said it expected the third quarter to be cooler for the global sukuk market before picking up pace in the very next quarter.

The majority of Fitch-rated outstanding sukuk were investment grade at 79 per cent, with 12.6 per cent of issuers having a positive outlook, and 77.5 per cent having a stable outlook. Outstanding ESGsukuk reached $30.5 billion; up 22.5 per cent qoq, the agency added. The UAE issued the first Emirati dirham-denominated Treasury sukuk, which supports funding diversification initiatives and the local Islamic finance ecosystem.

The first Kazakhstani tenge sukuk (A+) was issued by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector in 2Q23. Mexican officials are in exploratory talks to issue sukuk. According to Fitch ratings, favourable regulations were witnessed. Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority announced a cancellation of its share in sukuk and bonds trading commission starting from May 2023. Only 0.21 per cent of all issued sukuk have defaulted. Sukuk recovery is still untested in most Islamic finance markets, it added.