Q2’23: Caverton’s Profit Rises To N258

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc profit before tax grew to N258 million as announced in its unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2023. Commenting on the results, Caverton’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bode Makanjuola, said the company was unable to timely file and publish its unaudited financial statements in the second quarter of 2023 ended June 31.

The company’s inability to publish was due to the delays in finalising the unaudited financial statements (FY’23) of the Group for the second quarter end- ed June 31, 2023. The FY’23 unaudited financial statement was concluded and submitted to the NGX on August 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

He stated that the period’s financial position showed a cumulative result of operating activities in both quarter one and two of the year 2023. Makanjuola stated further that operating costs in the country had continued to skyrocket since the beginning of the year, and despite this fact, management has continued to put in various efforts to ensure the sustainability of the company.

Furthermore, the company’s chief executive officer stated that continued efforts were made to analyse the market in which the Group operates with a view to tapping available benefits and converting emerging opportunities into a beneficial business interest within the aviation and marine sectors while exploring other more profitable areas for investments and business development.

According to the CEO, the group is beginning to reap the benefit of the huge investments commit- ted into setting up the “The Maintenance Repair and Overhaul” (MRO) facility and the Caverton Aviation Training Centre (CATC), both in Lagos, as the level of patronage in these two units are now on the in- crease.