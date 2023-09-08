Q2, 2023: DisCos Generate N263bn Revenue In Nigeria – Report

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria collected N263.08 billion in revenue, the second quarter report on the Nigeria electricity sector revealed.

The amount is an increase of 6.34% from the N247bn generated in the first quarter.

Revenue collected by the DisCos rose by 39.6% from N188.4 billion, when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2022,

The report seen by New Telegraph on Friday stated that total customer numbers in Q2 2023 stood at 11.47 million, representing a modest increase of 1.84% from the 11.27 million recorded in Q1 2023.

It also noted that on a year-on-year basis, there was a substantial growth of 6.17% from the 10.81 million reported in Q2 2022.

It said, metered customers, a crucial segment of the electricity consumer base, reached 5.47 million in Q2 2023. This marked a significant growth of 3.10% compared to the 5.31 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

“Year-on-year, metered customers showed impressive growth, increasing by 10.40% from the Q2 2022 figure of 4.96 million.

“Additionally, estimated customers during the quarter were 6.00 million, which was higher by 0.72% compared to 5.96 million in Q1 2023. On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.58% in Q2 2023 from the 5.85 million reported in Q2 2022.

“Q2 2023 witnessed a total supply of 5,909.83 gigawatt-hours (Gwh), showing a slight increase from the 5,851.87 Gwh recorded in the previous quarter.

“Comparing year-on-year figures, there was a substantial 13.06% increase in electricity supply in Q2 2023 compared to the 5,226.97 Gwh reported in Q2 2022. This growth in electricity supply is indicative of efforts to improve power generation and distribution.”