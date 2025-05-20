Q1’25: Unilever Nigeria Grows Profit By 65%

Share

Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited financial statement for the three months period ended 31st March 2025.

The company recorded Turnover of N46.9 billion in the period under review which represents 45 per cent topline growth compared to N32.3 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2024.

The company recorded a gross profit of N18.8bn for the period ended 31st March 2025 which is 40% increase versus N13.5bn reported for the same period 2024.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N5.6bn for the period ended 31st March 2025 compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2024 of N3.4bn which is 65% improvement in current period versus 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said: “We are pleased to have commenced the year with strong momentum across all critical dimensions of the business.

“The promising start reflects the dedication, agility and pioneering mindset of our teams, and this positions us optimally to sustain our growth trajectory in the dynamic environment we operate in.

Our strategy remains anchored on 3 pillars; driving focus on our core portfolio and geographies, excelling with our unmissably superior brands, and accelerating productivity on our bottom line.

“With Q1 performance reflecting robust growth, we are optimistic that with a consistent level of discipline across the business and putting our consumers first in all we do, we expect to see consistent and sustained performance through the year and continue to brighten everyday life for Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking further, Adeniyi said that the story of Unilever Nigeria is that of commitment to continuous investments in Nigeria.

