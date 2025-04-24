Q1’25: UBA’s Pre-Tax Profit Soars 30.7% To N204.27bn

Share

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has commenced the 2025 fiscal year with a commanding performance, reporting a 30.7 per cent year-on-year surge in pre-tax profit to N204.27 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The lender’s Q1 financial statement filed to the NGX on Wednesday shows remarkable growth that underscores the bank’s strategic dexterity in navigating a persistently high-yield environment and underscores the strength of its diversified income streams.

Reacting to the stellar performance, stock traders priced the stock at 5.91 per cent price increase to close at N34.95 per share on Wednesday, and brokers project minimum price increase to N40 close by end of the second quarter.

The lender’s profit after tax rose even more impressively—up 33.1 per cent year-on-year to N189.84 billion—buoyed by double-digit growth in both core and noncore income lines.

Earnings per share climbed 35.1% to N5.35, compared to N3.96 in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting improved shareholder value.

A key driver of this robust performance was interest in – come, which leapt by 36.1 per cent to N599.83 billion.

The uptick was primarily fuelled by elevated returns from investment securities (up 45.0% y/y to N291.86 billion) and sustained lending momentum, with loans to customers rising 17.4 per cent y/y to N229.35 billion.

The group also saw a remarkable 770.6 per cent spike in income from loans to banks, amounting to N31.20 billion. Despite a 77.0 per cent rise in interest expense— driven largely by a near-doubling of deposit costs—net interest income advanced 17.0 per cent to N351.88 billion.

After adjusting for impairment charges of N14.18 billion, net interest income excluding loan loss expenses still posted a healthy 13.6 per cent gain.

Complementing the core banking uptick, non-interest income climbed 44.2 per cent to N112.36 billion, bolstered by gains in fees and commissions (+15.7% y/y) and investment securities (+230.6% y/y), which helped offset declines in foreign exchange trading and revaluation gains.

Total operating income grew by 19.9 per cent to N450.06 billion, outpacing the 12.3 per cent rise in operating expenses to N245.79 billion.

This positive operating leverage drove a further improvement in efficiency, with UBA’s cost-to-income ratio easing to 54.6 per cent, down from 58.3 per cent in Q1’24.

Share