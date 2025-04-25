Q1’25: Transcorp Power Records 50% Increase In PBT To N43.3bn

Share

Transcorp Power Plc (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Africa’s leading and listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights of the results show a significant 50 per cent increase in profit before tax from from N28.8 billion in Q1’24 to N43.3 billion in Q1’25 It also posted an impressive 55 per cent year-onyear increase in revenue, rising from N67.9 billion to N105.4 billion.

This strong performance was primarily driven by an increased available capacity of 625MW compared to 500MW in Q1, 2024.

This growth has been achieved notwithstanding the liquidity challenges in the sector, showcasing our commitment to closing the power supply gap in the country.

This substantial growth reflects not only higher revenues but also continued improvements in cost efficiency and operational excellence.

Speaking on the results, the MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, said: “We delivered a strong performance in Q1’25, reflecting our disciplined execution, reliable operations, and unwavering focus on efficiency.

“Despite the challenges impacting the sector, we continue to optimise our generating capacity from 500MW in Q1’24 to 625MW in Q1’25. We remain firmly committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders while powering progress across Africa”.

Share