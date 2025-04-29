Q1’25: Transcorp Hotels Reports Exceptional Growth With Revenue Up 52% To N21.0bn

Share

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality arm of Transnational Corporation Plc, has unveiled a remarkable first-quarter performance for the period ended March 31, 2025, affirming its status as a trailblazer within Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

The company reported a resounding 52 per cent year-on-year surge in revenue, climbing from N13.8 billion in Q1’24 to N21.0 billion in Q1’25.

This stellar growth reflects the continued operational excellence and strategic focus of the Group.

Bolstered by the recent completion of its state-of-the-art 5,000-capacity event space, Transcorp Hotels is poised to unlock new revenue streams and sustain its upward momentum, reinforcing its market dominance and enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Despite a persistently inflationary environment and rising operating costs, Transcorp Hotels delivered a notable improvement in gross profit margins.

The company reduced its cost of sales margin from 28 per cent to 25 per cent, culminating in an impressive 75 per cent gross profit margin for the quarter—a testament to rigorous cost management and operational efficiency.

Transcorp Hotels maintained its profitability trajectory, growing gross profit by 59.6% to N15.84 billion from N9.92 billion in the previous year.

Profit Before Tax stood at N6.16 billion, marginally higher than N6.09 billion recorded in Q1’24, even in the absence of the exceptional N2.9 billion foreign exchange gain that had bolstered last year’s results.

This resilient performance underscores the Group’s ability to create value irrespective of macroeconomic volatility. Commenting on the results, Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcorp Hotels Plc, stated: “Our Q1 2025 results demonstrate the underlying strength of our business and the effectiveness of our strategic focus on driving revenue growth.

The significant increase in revenue and the impressive profit margin growth are clear indicators of the hard work and dedication of our team.

“We recently added Transcorp Centre, a 5,000-capacity event space, to our expanding assets, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the African hospitality landscape.”

