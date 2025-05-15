Q1’25: Tier 1 Banks’ Income Tax Up 23.2% to N154.87bn

Share

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) incurred a total of N154.87 billion in income tax expense in the first three months of the year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is 23.24 per cent or N46.90 billion, less than the total sum of N201.76 billion that the lenders paid as Company Income Tax (CIT) to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the corresponding period of 2024.

Nigeria’s first tier lenders are: Zenith Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FirstHoldCo Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the banks’ financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2025, revealed that apart from UBA, the other first tier lenders incurred less income tax expense in the first quarter of the year compared with what they paid in the equivalent period of 2024.

Specifically, a breakdown of the results shows that GTCO paid the most income tax of N42.35 billion incurred from a pre-income tax profit of N300.38 billion.

This means that the income tax paid by the lender in the first three months of the year is 19.08 percent, or N9.98 billion less than the N52.33 billion that it paid in the corresponding period of 2024. It was followed by Access Holdings, which incurred income tax expense of N40.03 billion from a pre-income tax profit of N222.78 billion in the first quarter of the year.

The amount is 7.88 per cent, or N3.42 billion less than the N43.45 billion, which the lender paid as income tax in Q1’24. Also, Zenith Bank reported income tax expense of N38.99 billion from a profit before tax of N350.82 billion in the first quarter of the year, which is 36.97 percent or N22.87 billion less than the N61.85 billion it paid as income tax in the corresponding period of 2024.

Similarly, at N19.09 billion, FirstHoldCo’s income tax expense for Q1’25, incurred from a pre-income tax profit of N186.48 billion, is 37.15per cent less than the N30.37 billion that the lender paid as income tax in the equivalent period of last year.

At N14.42 billion, the income tax expense incurred by UBA in Q1’25 from a profit before income tax of N204.27 billion, was 4.80 per cent higher than the N13.76 billion it paid as taxation charge in the corresponding period of last year.

Under extant laws, three CIT rates are applicable to companies in the country depending on their turnover. Thus, there is a 30 per cent rate for large companies with over N100 million turnover, 20 percent rate for medium companies with N25 million to N100 million turnover, and zero per cent for small companies with less than N25 million turnover.

With the total profit before tax of the five Tier 1 banks in Q1’25, standing at N1.26 trillion, representing a decline of 11.11 percent or N158.07 billion compared with N1.42 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, analysts believe that the slowdown in profit recorded by the lenders in the first quarter of the year could indicate that there will be a drop in income tax paid by DMBs to the FIRS in the months ahead.

As part of efforts to ensure that the fate of the country’s economy is no longer primarily determined by developments in the international oil market, the Federal Government, through the FIRS, has been stepping efforts in the last few years aimed at improving tax revenue collection.

For instance, in January, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, announced during a strategic management retreat in Abuja, that the FIRS had set its revenue target for the 2025 fiscal year at N25.2 trillion.

Share