Q1’25: Oando Posts N113b Profit After Tax

Share

Oando Plc has announced a profit after tax (PAT) of N113 billion in the first quarter of 2025. This is a 90.5% increment from N59.3 billion it recorded in the same period of 2024.

This is contained in its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which was seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

Though the company posted a pre-tax loss of N52.5 billion, copared to a pre-tax profit of N70.3 billion in Q1’24, it still recorded a net profit as the pre-tax loss was offset by a an income tax credit of N165.6 billion.

According to the financial report, the company’s operating in – come declined from N248 billion in Q1’24 to a loss of N301.8 billion in the period under review, The cost of sales fell by 4.2 per cent to N847.1 billion, while gross profit still remained relatively slim at N85.4 billion, though it increased by 172 per cent yearon-year

. Its operating income declined from N248 billion in Q1’24 to a loss of N301.8 billion in the period under review, as a result of fair value losses from the modification of financial assets.

According to the report, revenue for the quarter stood at N932.5 billion, which represents a modest increase of 1.9 per cent from N915.4 billion in the last year.

The financial report showed that the administrative expenses rose to N86.1 billion, while the company posted a reversal gain of N182.2 billion and an operating loss of N120.3 billion.

Share